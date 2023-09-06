A Wharton resident is $2 million richer after claiming a Powerball prize

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WHARTON, Texas – A Wharton resident is a lucky winner after claiming a Powerball® prize worth $2,000,008 for the drawing on Aug. 30.

The winning ticket with Power Play® was purchased at Players Cafe, located at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd. (Suite E216), in Austin. The winner wanted to remain anonymous, a news release said.

The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers reportedly matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-13-35-61-69), but not the red Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 2. The claimant had an additional win of $8 on the same ticket.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players can win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

