Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!

A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option.

The winning numbers were: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 07.

Someone in Washington state overcame the odds to win the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot! Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

