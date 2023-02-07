Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased

HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!
A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option.
The winning numbers were: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 07.
Someone in Washington state overcame the odds to win the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot! Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate.
The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.