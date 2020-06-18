On the market: This 19th-century Texas farmhouse is a cozy, country retreat

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your country dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind Texas property.

Say howdy to 1921 County Road 103, a 19th-century farmhouse nestled on 4.34 acres south of Columbus. The two-bedroom home dates back to the 1860s. Highlights include an antique front door from New Orleans (yes, it requires a skeleton key), a claw-foot tub and transom windows for days. Bonus: The property is surrounded by large ranches that lend the acreage considerable privacy. Enjoy all the benefits of living among ranch land without the headache of the upkeep.

If you’ve got $345,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call these quaint country digs your forever home, give real estate agent Heidi Allbritton a ring at (832) 657-4185.

Now, ladies and gentlemen of the Lone Star State, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this quaint country cottage.

1921 County Road 103, Columbus, TX 78934 (HAR)

