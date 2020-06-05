Look inside this imposing century-old historic Montrose home, up for grabs for $3.5 million

An imposing century-old historic Montrose home, individually registered as a Texas Historical Commission Landmark and designated as a City of Houston Landmark, is up for grabs for $3,495,000.

Boasting historic charm, the three-story abode is situated on a .62-acre lot at the Courtlandt Place Historic District 4 Courtlandt Place is a Tudor-Revival style home designed by eminent Fort Worth-based firm Sanguinett & Staats for Sterling Meyer, the chief developer of the 1906 residential subdivision, lawyer and prominent businessman, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The property features a main home with 5,166-square-feet of space, five beds, five full baths, one half bath, sun room, two study rooms, a media/game room and a separate two-story carriage house.

Here’s a look at more details from the official listing:

“The present owners conducted a substantial renovation to update the home while retaining its character and architectural elements. An inviting front porch spans the front façade. Inside, the double parlor and dining room retain their original Arts & Crafts architectural elements: pencil-width hardwood floors, Arts & Crafts tiled fireplaces, Jacobean-style paneling and built-in benches, 9/1 light windows, boxed-beam ceilings, and interior leaded-pane French doors. Updated kitchen with massive island. Breakfast room with windows overlooking side yard, rear patio, motor court, and carriage house. Spacious master suite with fireplace.”

Scroll below to take a peek inside this historic Bayou City estate built in 1910. For more details on this listing, click here.

4 Courtlandt Place (HAR)

