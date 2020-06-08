Step back in time inside this lovely historic Houston home in Old Sixth Ward, on the market for $745,000

A 130-year-old historic Houston home nestled in Old Sixth Ward has been recently updated and listed on the market for $745,000.

Built in 1890, the stunning two-story abode at 1908 Decatur Street has been lovingly restored and carefully updated throughout the years to meet the needs of modern times while honoring the iconic and historic design elements from the late 1800s, early 1900s, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The Queen Anne Victorian-style home, also known as the “Valentine House," is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior and has a pending status to be designated as a Protected Landmark in the City of Houston

The 2,320-square-foot estate features 11-foot ceilings throughout, three to four bedrooms, two full baths, two-car carriage-style garage, a wrap-around balcony and more.

Historic details highlighted in the listing include beautifully stained glass doors and windows, a hand-carved burled wood staircase six-foot-high windows, original hardwood flooring and two coal-burning fireplaces with cast iron covers.

Step back in time inside this lovely historic Houston home through the pictures below.

