Peek inside the 9th oldest home in Houston, up for grabs for $800K

HOUSTON – The 9th oldest home in Houston has just hit the market and could be yours for $799,000.

Nestled in the Old Sixth Ward, this one-of-a-kind historic estate, built in 1883, has been completely restored to fit the modern lifestyle.

The residence is one of the largest homes in the neighborhood sprawling a 2,247-square-foot main home and a 240-foot studio above its garage, both situated on a 4,900-square-foot lot, according to the official listing posted on Har.com.

The Victorian cottage features three to four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and 11.5-foot ceilings. The abode maintains its original floor-to-ceiling windows and its original color scheme.

Scroll below to take a peek inside this historic Houston home located 2214 Kane Street. For more details on the property, click here.

2214 Kane Street (HAR)

