11 over-the-top Texas man caves every dad dreams of

This Father’s Day, get your dad what he really wants: a room to call his very own. We found 11 incredible Texas man caves to help you on your search.

Some of these homes are up for grabs while others are, well, occupied. Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness hunting for a truly over-the-top Father’s Day gift, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream man cave vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time , enjoy a virtual tour of these one-of-a-kind Texas man caves (and the eye-popping houses that contain them).

1773 County Road 101, Columbus, TX 78934 (HAR)

The listing: “Ultimate hunting & fishing ranch within 1 hr & 15 min from downtown Houston. This truly unique 413 ac high fenced property is world class in design & amenities. From the beautiful custom gated entry, to the 8 bdrm, 7-1/2 bth lodge, to the shop bldg & every other amenity, the quality & craftsmanship are impeccable. Entering the lodge, the great room with its floor to ceiling fireplace is spacious & built for entertaining. Behind the great room is the all inclusive island kitchen/dining area with beautiful granite countertops. Outdoor features a full length back porch overlooking the fire pit, BBQ area, & children’s play area. The shop building has an office and man cave. A hunting paradise with exotic species such as Axis, Fallow, Blackbuck & more. Sporting clay bldg doubles as one of the 5 hunting blinds. Multiple feeders & breeding pens. Approx 200 ac of water on this spectacular ranch make for excellent duck hunting & fishing! This is a one-of-a-kind ranch.”

4009 W Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75214 (HAR)

The listing: “Dallas Landmark Mt. Vernon on 10 premier acres overlooking White Rock Lake. The Main Home is 10,511 sqft totally renovated and expanded in 2002. Elevator accesses 3 Levels, including the 2,400 sqft Basement and Wine Storage. Renovated outbuildings include two story Guest House, Pool House, 4 lane Bowling Center, 16 Car Concours Classic Auto Facility, Lighted Tennis Courts, Heated Pool, Putting Greens, Gazebo, Outdoor Grill, 2 Fireplaces and Pizza Oven.”

5045 ROYAL CREEK Ln, Plano, TX 75093 (HAR)

The listing: “One of a Kind Magnificent West-Plano Estate, Spanning on Huge Lake-View Lot! Flawlessly Designed by World Famous Architect Fred Wynn. This Masterpiece is the Epitome of Luxury & Sophistication, Boasting Walls of Glass Showcasing Unobstructed Views Beyond Imagination. Retreat to the Manicured Outdoor Paradise w Infinity Pool, Fireplace, Kitchen, and Outdoor Living Center w Pergola; Providing Entertainment Space for 100′s of Guests. State of the Art Fully Outfitted Screening Room, Heated & Cooled 4 Car Man-Cave Garage, Kitchen w Pizza Oven, Impressive Master Suite w Custom Closet, 4 Additional En-Suite Bedrooms, Smart Home Automation, 5 Staircases, 6 Fireplaces, Study, Gym, Relaxation Room, Craft Room, &MORE!”

6100 Seascape Ct, Flower Mound, TX 75022 (Relator)

The listing: “With its murals, stone work and finishes and yet its comfort and luxury For entertaining you have the Media room, miniature golf course, indoor driving range and game room, not to mention the waterfalls and trails to walk. The master bedroom is private with its own sitting area and overlooks the beautiful pool and gardens.”

38262 Windy Ridge Trail (HAR)

The listing: “Over 14,000 sq ft of a Luxurious Estate situated on 20.58+/- private acs.Impeccable landscaped grounds behind the gated entrance w/landscaped lighting throughout the entire acreage.Attention to Extravagant Detail in every rm!Stunning groin vault ceiling designs.State of the Art Gourmet kit w/4 refrigerator drawers, microwave drawer,dbl oven,built-in Refrigerator/Freezer,Travertine farm sink, & a Catering Kitchen.Climate control wine room w/seating.2 Story Study/Library,Lrg Adult Game Rm & pub w/4 TVs,elevator,massive decorative columns inside & out, impressive millwork crown molding,unique chandelier lighting,hand painted mural ceiling in dining,lrg theater rm w/his & hers bathrooms.Resort like bckyd w/Sports Court,par 3 golf hole over pond to a nice green w/bunker,3 lrg pools (4 lane 25 yard lap pool, reflective/negative edge pool, & 2 tier large main pool w/swim up bar in cave w/TV. 2 1/2 ac pond stocked w/bass.Separate huge man cave.Golf cart path throughout property.”

21 Grand Mnr, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (HAR)

The listing: “Sleek and modern luxurious estate located in sugar land’s most prestigious gated community of sweetwater estates. Situated on a prime 1.3 acre golf course lot, this estate will impress from the moment you drive up the circular driveway. A large impressive foyer greets you with a modern architecturally stunning chandelier hanging as the centerpiece. Formal dining room with artistic lighting is perfect for large gatherings. Formal living room with waterfall and indoor water feature, bridge and floor to ceiling all glass windows. Master wing with luxurious master bath, endless closets, gym, and morning bar. Large living room with bar opens to a modern kitchen with all high end appliances you could ever want. Upstairs game room doubles as a club room that rivals the finest in entertaining with a dance floor, futuristic bar, pool table area, and wine room. All bedrooms are suites w/sitting areas. Panoramic views of the golf course , cabana room, pool w/waterfall, elevator & so much more!”

1587 Limestone Ledge, Spring Branch, TX 78070 (HAR)

The listing: “This Impeccably manicured ranch backing to Guadalupe River State Park is framed w/ majestic oaks & fabulous views. The beautiful stone home has every amenity a family & guests desire including a fabulous family room w/cherry wood floors & massive fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/commercial grade appliances, wine cellar, exercise room, game room, & media room. This property also boasts a 3 acre lake stocked w/bass, grand party pavilion, swimming pool, guest house, foreman’s cabin, helicopter pad and hangar.”

940 W Dove Road, Southlake, TX 76092 (HAR)

The listing: “This spectacular 4.8 acre estate, custom built by one of the world’s greatest basketball players, is located in the prestigious suburb of Southlake, only 10 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. An impressive, 2-story entrance foyer, wood floors, luxe details, and a spectacular grand staircase come together to create the ultimate estate. Designed for grand scale entertaining and family living, the 16,477square foot estate has it all: a game room with wet bar, dual lane bowling alley, tiered media room, lounge space, and game tables, and an indoor full-court basketball court with separate entrance. There are 8 bedrooms, 10 ½ baths, 6 living areas, 3 fireplaces, commercial elevator, 6 garages, an exercise gym and a safe room. Plus, with a gourmet, eat in kitchen, multiple dining areas and a spacious master suite with a huge bath/dressing complex. Offered with extensive furnishings.”

9553 Bella Terra Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76126 (HAR)

The listing: “One of a kind mansion in one of Fort Worth’s premier communities. Owner’s suite encompasses private study with fireplace, handsome wood paneling and built in shelves, Texas size bedroom with fireplace and access to indoor and outdoor pool & Jacuzzis, private elevator leading up to another private office space, custom closet with automated shoe racks and cedar closet, private basement that includes full living quarters & full custom kitchen, owner’s laundry area, peaceful courtyard, & private parking. Upstairs game room attaches to the custom movie theater. Guest house has an indoor golf simulator, indoor gym with custom flooring, craft room. Community is guarded and gated. Located on west side of Fort Worth.”

23407 Fm 362 Road, Waller, TX 77484 (HAR)

The listing: “Covering nearly 400 acres, El Corazon Ranch is an outdoorsman’s retreat just outside of Houston. A family homestead, the ranch offers the finest land and estate property in the great state of Texas. Four immaculately-designed homes stand proudly amongst the rolling hills and green pastures. The main house features an oversized master suite separate from the rest of the house, hand-carved bar room built for entertaining, and a full mount trophy room. Outside, adventure awaits: two lakes filled with trophy bass, an oversized hot tub/lap pool, and two large equipment barns are all set up to enjoy and entertain. The property is separately or collectively in three parcels: Parcel A: 200 acres with 15,000sf main house and two lakes filled with trophy bass; Parcel B: 50 acres with three-bedroom, two-bathroom home; and Parcel C: 130 acres with 1-acre pond and beautiful oak trees.”

1808 Point De Vue Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022 (HAR)

The listing: “Luxurious living doesn’t get any more spectacular than this incredible waterfront estate. Showcasing awe-inspiring lake views, this expansive home boasts unsurpassed elegance around every turn. Ten acres of picturesque land. From the bespoke tile throughout and imported custom fireplaces to the French antique chandelier and the elegant gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry, this is a masterclass in elegance.Expertly crafted,there’s a parlor, wine cellar, theater and an art deco game room. The equestrian enthusiast will adore the three-stall barn with a tack room and large cedar loft plus there’s also a caretaker’s residence, infinity pools, large fountains and a fire pit overlooking the lake. Minutes from DFW.”