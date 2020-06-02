Hunter’s paradise: Sprawling Texas ranch boasts 414 acres of land, 8-bedroom lodge, man cave for $9.9M

Are you an avid outdoorsman on the hunt for a rustic Texas retreat with a whole lot of acreage and situated fairly close to a big city? If so, we may have found the perfect piece of land for you: An ultimate hunting and fishing ranch located about one hour and 15 minutes from Downtown Houston has just hit the market for $9,900,000.

The sprawling estate at 1773 County Road 101 in Columbus boasts a Texas-sized lodge with eight bedrooms, seven full baths and one half bath, a shop building with an office and a man cave and nearly 415 acres of isolation.

The high fenced hunting paradise sports clay building doubles as one of the five hunting blinds, multiple feeders and breeding pens and approximately 200 acres of water that make for excellent duck hunting and fishing. Other hunting opportunities include exotic species such as axis, fallow and blackbuck, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Highlights of the 5,767-square-foot lodge include a great room decorated a whole heap of dead animals and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Behind the great room is an all-inclusive island kitchen area with beautiful granite countertops. And outside is a full-length back porch that overlooks a fire pit, BBQ area and children’s play area, per the listing’s description.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this one-of-a-kind ranch and see all of the amenities it has to offer.

