See inside this $7.9 million Texas Hill Country home with a wine cellar, helicopter pad, hangar and lots of antlers everywhere

A Texas Hill Country estate framed with majestic oaks and scenic views just hit the market for $7,900,000.

Nestled in the Guadalupe River, the 141-acre ranch offers every amenity a family and guests could desire including a family room with cherry wood floors and a massive fireplace, gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, wine cellar, exercise room, game room, media room and swimming pool, according to the original listing on HAR.com.

The Spring Branch property also boasts a 3-acre lake stocked with bass, helicopter pad, hangar, grand party pavilion, guest house and foreman’s cabin.

The beautiful stone home has seven bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, dining room, breakfast room, living room and office, most of them decorated with lots of antlers and dead animals everywhere.

Scroll below to take a look inside the property located at 1587 Limestone Ledge.

1587 Limestone Ledge (HAR) (San Antonio Board of Realtors)

