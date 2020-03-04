Take a look inside this $11.4 million Texas home built by an NBA legend

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – If you’ve ever wanted to take a look inside a professional athlete’s home, you’ll want to take a virtual tour of this $11.4 million Texas mansion.

This 4.8-acre estate, located in the prestigious suburb of Southlake and only 10 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, was custom-built by one of the greatest basketball players in the world, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

The home, designed for grand-scale entertaining and family living, was built in 2012 by NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, according to the Homes of the Rich website.

The 16,477 square foot home has everything a professional athlete and his family needs to stay active and entertained, including a game room, a media room, a dual lane bowling alley, an indoor full-court basketball court with separate entrance, a fully stocked gym, a sauna and a pool with a slide.

There are 8 bedrooms, 10 full baths, 3 half baths, 6 living areas, 3 fireplaces, a commercial elevator, 6 garages, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, multiple dining areas and a safe room.

Plus, an impressive 2-story entrance foyer, wood floors, luxe details and a spectacular grand staircase that come together to create the ultimate estate, according to the listing.

Give a ring to real estate agent Marilyn Hoffman at (214) 698-1736 if you’re ready to make this your forever home.

Here’s a look inside the home located at 940 W Dove Road:

