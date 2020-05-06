When can gyms open in Texas and what are the rules?

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more Texas businesses will be allowed to reopen soon including gyms and exercise facilities.

Officials will allow Texas gyms, exercise facilities, and exercise classes to reopen on May 18, provided some guidelines are met.

Some of the rules are:

Gyms must operate at 25% capacity

Showers and locker rooms must remain closed during the first phase (Restrooms will be open)

All equipment must be disinfected

Customers must wear gloves that cover their whole hands and fingers

Must maintain 6-feet social distancing inside the gym

If gym-goers bring a yoga mat or other equipment from home, it must be disinfected before use

Abbott’s office will release the full list of protocols and guidelines after 7 p.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated with more.