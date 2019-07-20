Tearful reunion between heart transplant recipient, family of boy who died 7 years ago

HOUSTON - A couple received an emotional and unforgettable surprise gift on the day of their wedding. Years after losing their son, they met the man who is alive today thanks to their child's heart.

In June 2012, Colton Berckenwoff was killed in an accident in Porter, Texas. The boy's father, Dean Berckenwoff and his fiancee, Mona, made the tough decision to donate their son's organs.

The recipient, Travis Stufflepean, 20-year-old man from Fayetteville, Arkansas, got the news a heart was found. It was Colton's heart.

Friday, Dean Berckenwoof and Mona finally tied the knot, but weren't ready for the surprise gift waiting on them. Mona's sister contacted Stufflepean and secretly flew him into Texas and hid him for most of the wedding.

Just before the judge asked if anyone had anything to say before he pronounced the couple and man and wife, Stufflepean walked out.

There was not a dry eye in sight.

Stufflepean brought out a stethoscope with him so both the bride and groom could listen to their son's heart. The couple said it was if their son was at the wedding Friday.

The Health Resources and Services Administration said 113,000 people are now on the National Donor Program waiting list, and that over 20 people die a day waiting for organs, but yet 36,528 transplants were done in the last year. It is said a person is added to that list every 10 minutes.

