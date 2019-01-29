LIVE STREAM: 5 officers injured in shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Five police officers were shot Monday afternoon while serving a warrant in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 7800 block of Harding Street in the Gloverdale neighborhood.

Houston police said the officers were serving the warrant when they were struck with gunfire following an encounter with the shooting suspect.

"We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow," Houston police chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi said five officers were shot and were taken via LifeFlight helicopter or ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

READ: Social media reaction in wake of officers' shooting

We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 29, 2019

Police said three officers are in stable condition and two are in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources confirm to KPRC2 that one officer was shot in face, one in the leg and one was shot in the shoulder/chest area.

PHOTOS: Police officers shot in southeast Houston

Houston police confirmed two suspects are dead. Law enforcement is checking about the possibility of a third suspect being barricaded inside a home.

Around 7 p.m. police said the scene on Harding was secured and residents are being allowed back into their homes.

Police had asked citizens to avoid the Gloverdale neighborhood around the shooting scene for emergency vehicles. Police told KPRC2 that parts of the neighborhood near the scene had been evacuated. Harris County deputies are also responded to the scene to assist Houston police officers.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting, "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.



Please no names on social media at this time. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 29, 2019

All five injured HPD officers have been transported here, to Memorial Herman hospital. pic.twitter.com/3gfmYy6PfS — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) January 29, 2019

Several police officers were shot Monday afternoon in southeast #Houston, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, 28 January 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.