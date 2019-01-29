Prayers, reaction ripples through social media after officers shot

HOUSTON - Five officers were shot in southeast Houston on Monday, according to police.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement:
“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”
