Prayers, reaction ripples through social media after officers shot

HOUSTON - Five officers were shot in southeast Houston on Monday, according to police.

As the news unfolded, many people took to social media to express their concern and offer their support.

Here are some of the messages we have seen:

Thinking about the officers involved and hoping everyone is going to be alright. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wQ30Z4d0y2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2019

Heart broken. My thoughts and prayers are with our police officers and their families. — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 29, 2019

Five brave Houston police officers have been shot and need your prayers. They risk everything to keep our communities safe. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 29, 2019

The call that no leader in law enforcement wants to answer. PRAY NOW for our HPD officers! We stand ready to assist them any way possible! @HPOUTX @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/hY5vD1xnMp — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) January 28, 2019

Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Monitoring the news from southeast Houston where 5 police officers have been shot. We know the officers have been transported to the medical center by Life Flight and ambulance, but their conditions are unknown at this time. Please keep these officers in your prayers. — Councilman (@RobertGallegos_) January 29, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement:

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

My thoughts are with our brave law enforcement officers who were injured tonight in Houston. Thank you for protecting our community. Houston stands with you. https://t.co/Ctceuz7K05 — Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (@RepFletcher) January 29, 2019

Pray for these brave officers and their families.They go into harm’s way so that our communities can be safe. God bless them. https://t.co/yrQzVCDkxW — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 29, 2019

Praying for the down officers in Houston .. please let us know if we can help .... anything you need.. God bless your families we are standing by ...



Txfrog — Marcus Luttrell (@MarcusLuttrell) January 29, 2019

The men and women of the #BPD are shocked and saddened to hear the news of five brave officers from the @houstonpolice who were shot earlier this evening. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the officers, their families and the entire Houston Police Department. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 29, 2019

I am asking for your thoughts & prayers for the Houston police officers who were shot & wounded in Southeast Houston this afternoon. Let's also pray for their families & for all the brave men & women who serve. On my way to Memorial Hermann Hospital to join the Mayor #pray — Dwight Boykins (@DwightBoykins) January 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.