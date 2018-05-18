Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime find homes in local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Orient Express - 3358 Fountainview
Violation: Discovered live cockroaches by the kitchen 3-compartment sinks, the reach-in-cooler, the hot-hold food unit, by the mop sink. Restaurant ordered temporarily closed.
Café Sonata Jala Lajarra Tex Mex - 5877 S. Gessner
Violation: Discovered cockroaches under the microwave table, inside the paper towel dispenser, and on the freezer.
Violation: German cockroaches in all stages of life found in the restrooms, the bulk food storage room, the cup storage room, under the front food preparation table, under the front counter, under the cappuccino machine.
Violation: Discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life infesting the wheel wells of the reach-in-cooler, the reach-in-refrigerator and the food preparation table.
Revolver - 6502 Washington Avenue
Violation: Discovered yellow slime in the ice machine. 1,200 pounds of ice condemned.
