Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime find homes in local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Orient Express - 3358 Fountainview

Violation: Discovered live cockroaches by the kitchen 3-compartment sinks, the reach-in-cooler, the hot-hold food unit, by the mop sink. Restaurant ordered temporarily closed.

Orient Express report

Café Sonata Jala Lajarra Tex Mex - 5877 S. Gessner

Violation: Discovered cockroaches under the microwave table, inside the paper towel dispenser, and on the freezer.

Cafe Sonata Jala Lajarra Tex-Mex report

Shipley Donuts - 1829 Bingle

Violation: German cockroaches in all stages of life found in the restrooms, the bulk food storage room, the cup storage room, under the front food preparation table, under the front counter, under the cappuccino machine.

Shipley Donuts report

Golden Hunan - 1801 Durham

Violation: Discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life infesting the wheel wells of the reach-in-cooler, the reach-in-refrigerator and the food preparation table.

Golden Hunan report

Revolver - 6502 Washington Avenue

Violation: Discovered yellow slime in the ice machine. 1,200 pounds of ice condemned.

Revolver report

