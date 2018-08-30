Program aims to alleviate overcrowding at Houston animal shelters

A dog licks its caretaker at an animal shelter in Houston on Aug. 30, 2018, before being transported to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as part of a program aimed at alleviating overcrowding at shelters.

HOUSTON - A new program driven by a partnership is hoping to find forever homes for animals in Houston and Harris County shelters that are overcrowded.

Houston PetSet, the Human Society of the United States Ally Project and the Humane Society of Tulsa have teamed up to send animals from shelters in Houston to partnered shelters across the county and Canada.

Organizers said that on Thursday, the groups will begin twice-monthly transports of pets from Harris County to the Humane Society of Tulsa, where the animals will undergo assessment. From there, the animals will be sent to Humane Society partner shelters where they will be up for adoption.

“Hurricane Harvey really brought the overpopulation of strays in the Houston area to light,” said Houston PetSet Co-President Tena Lundquist Faust.

“We receive a very high volume of animals, so in addition to our local lifesaving programs, reaching beyond our jurisdiction and state borders is critical to place even more animals with a positive outcome,” said Dr. Michael White, director of the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Organizers said 79 animals will be sent to Tulsa during Thursday’s transport. The plan is to relocate about 150 animals each month, organizers said.

