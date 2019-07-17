LIVE STREAM: Prime Social Poker Club attorneys to discuss plans after charges against owners dropped

HOUSTON - After charges against owners of two Houston poker clubs were dropped Tuesday, attorneys representing the establishment will talk about the future of the business.

Attorneys representing the Prime Social Poker Club on Westheimer Road have scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In May, authorities raided the Prime Social Poker Club and the Post Oak Poker Club. Nine owners and operators were charged with money laundering. The establishments were shuttered after officials labeled them as public nuisances.

On Tuesday, Harris County prosecutors announced that all charges were dismissed and that the case was being referred to the FBI for review because of conflicts of interest.

Prosecutors said they are also filing paperwork to return the more than $200,000 in gambling proceeds that were seized as part of the raids.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Wednesday news conference.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.