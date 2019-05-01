9 arrested as authorities raid 2 Houston poker rooms

The Prime Social Poker Club in west Houston is seen from the air on May 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Nine people were arrested Wednesday as authorities raided two poker rooms in Houston during a money laundering investigation, prosecutors said.

The raids happened at the Post Oak Poker Club at 1001 West Loop South and the Prime Social Poker Club at 7801 Westheimer Road.

At the Westheimer Road location, both local and federal officials could be seen removing computers, hard drives, cameras and surveillance video equipment from the building. Video from SKY2 showed multiple police cruisers at the scene.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the owners and operators of the establishments that claimed to be legal under state law were arrested and the bank accounts were frozen.

Daniel Kebort, William Heuer III, Alan Chodrow, Sergio Cabrera and Kevin Chodrow were each arrested as part of the investigation at the Post Oak Poker Club, prosecutors said. Dean Maddox, Mary Switzer, Brent Pollack and Steven Farshid were arrested as part Prime Social Poker Club investigation, prosecutors said.

“Poker rooms are illegal in the state of Texas,” Ogg said in a written statement. “We are changing the paradigm regarding illegal gambling by moving up the criminal chain and pursuing felony money laundering and engaging in organized crime charges against owners and operators. Players are not being targeted.”

"We cannot allow illegal gambling to go on," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a written statement. "It drives organized crime and fuels other criminal activity.

The Post Oak Poker Club opened in 2017 and was one of the first such establishments in Houston. Owners said the business was legal because the club took in no money from any of the games.

According to Chapter 47 of the Texas Penal Code, gambling is against the law unless the following conditions are met:

1. The player is in a private place.

2. No one profits from hosting the game.

3. The risk of losing and chances of winning are the same for all participants.

The Texas attorney general was asked last year to give an opinion on the legality of such businesses, but he opted to let courts decide the issue.

