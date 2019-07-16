Charges dismissed against 9 arrested in Houston poker room raids; cases referred to FBI

The Post Oak Poker Club and the Prime Social Club are seen in Houston on May 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Harris County prosecutors have dismissed charges related to two poker room raids in the Houston area.

What happened

Nine owners and operators were arrested at two clubs in early May, each charged with money laundering.

Both Post Oak Poker Club and Prime Social Poker Club were labeled "public nuisances" by Harris County because of excessive calls for service at the locations.

Cases dismissed

The money laundering charges were dismissed and the cases were referred to the FBI.

Citing potential conflicts of interest, prosecutors asked federal authorities to review material gathered during an investigation of the two Houston poker rooms.

“We are dedicated to transparency and fairness and we have turned over the organized crime and money laundering investigation of these poker clubs to federal investigators,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We discovered this and we want to ensure than an outside agency independently reviews everything.”

Prosecutors are also filing paperwork in order to return more than $200,000 in gambling proceeds that were seized from the defendants.

Conflicts of interest

Among multiple potential conflicts of interest, the DA’s Office identified a potential defense witness who is a former contract employee and a political fundraiser.

As for potential conflicts linked to other people or entities, Ogg said she was not at liberty to discuss them.

Prime Social Poker Club statement

"We have said since the unfortunate raid in May that Prime Social had fully complied with the law from the first day we opened our popular private poker club on Westheimer.

"We had reason to believe we were operating with the full knowledge and approval of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. We had even worked with the Houston Police Department on well-publicized charity drives.

"Prime Social attorneys were already independently cooperating with the Harris County District Attorney and federal authorities long before today’s announcement and we stand ready to help as they investigate the conflicts of interest that have been identified in the news release issued by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office this afternoon.

"We thank District Attorney Kim Ogg for taking the appropriate action to clear our employees’ names without any further delay and allow us to get back to work entertaining Houstonians.

"We look forward to our 11,000 plus members coming back soon to enjoy their favorite game."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.