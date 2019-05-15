Police probe of deadly botched Harding Street raid complete

HOUSTON - The criminal and officer-involved shooting investigations in the deadly botched drug raid on Harding Street have been completed, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Wednesday.

The individual cases involving each officer have been turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Acevedo said.

The department said it has fully cooperated with the district attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The district attorney's office released the following statement:

“Our independent investigation continues; all of the evidence will be reviewed by prosecutors and ultimately presented to a grand jury to determine what criminal charges are warranted,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We will be thorough and methodical, because the people of Harris County deserve the truth.”

The Jan. 28 raid left Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas dead. Houston police officers had executed a no-knock search warrant.

VIDEO: Mario Diaz walks through Harding Street house after deadly drug raid shootout

The autopsy report for Nicholas shows the 58-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds, with one shot to the chest and one to the thigh. Additional wounds on her right thigh and right leg were noted as the result of possible bullet fragments.

Dennis Tuttle was shot up to nine times. Tuttle suffered wounds to the head, neck, buttocks, wrist and hand.

Harris County prosecutors have asked for all pending criminal cases involving the officers in the botched raid to be dismissed.

The 27 pending criminal cases should be dismissed because of a lack of credibility for the officers involved, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.