27 more cases could be dismissed in wake of deadly botched HPD raid

The number of a home on Harding Street in Houston is seen on Jan. 29, 2019 -- one day after an officer-involved left two people dead and five officers injured.

HOUSTON - Harris County prosecutors are asking for all pending criminal cases involving the officers in the botched raid on Harding Street be dismissed, according to a news release Friday.

The 27 pending criminal cases should be dismissed because of a lack of credibility for the officers involved, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said in Febuary they are reviewing more than 1,400 cases involving Houston police officers Gerald Goins and Steven Bryant.

The shooting took place Jan. 28 at 7815 Harding St., where four officers were shot and two homeowners were killed.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the raid stemmed from an incident at the home on Jan. 8.

Goines and Bryant were relieved of duty by the Houston Police Department following the raid and later retired.

The motions for dismissal include all remaining non-adjudicated cases in which Goines or Bryant were material witness who could be required to testify in contested cases, the news release said.

"Truthfulness is essential in a case that must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. We can’t vouch for these officers’ credibility,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

All but one of the cases, which involve a total of 25 defendants, were for possessing or selling drugs. The other was for felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

“Police corruption erodes public trust and through methodical, deliberate and independent investigation, we will get to the truth,” Ogg said.

