Autopsy reports completed for victims in botched Harding Street raid

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas along with photos of gunshot holes inside the house on Harding Street where the couple was shot to death by Houston police during a botched raid on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Nearly 100 days after the Jan. 28 botched Houston police raid on Harding Street, Channel 2 Investigates has obtained the autopsy reports for Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, the two people killed by Houston police officers as they executed a no-knock search warrant.

The autopsy for Nicholas was conducted Jan. 29, while Tuttle's was completed Jan. 30.

Records show the cause of death for both Nicholas and Tuttle was multiple gunshot wounds.

The report for Nicholas shows the 58-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds, with one shot to the chest and one to the thigh. Additional wounds on her right thigh and right leg were noted as the result of possible bullet fragments.

Dennis Tuttle was shot up to nine times. Tuttle suffered wounds to the head, neck, buttocks, wrist and hand.

The report also lists the results of some tests. Nicholas' autopsy revealed the presence of Benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite associated with cocaine. Blood tests conducted on Dennis Tuttle revealed the presence of cannabis in his system.

The release of these autopsies has been a point of contention for both families. The attorneys for Nicholas told Channel 2 Investigates they received a copy of the report Thursday. They are still awaiting Tuttle's report.

Both autopsies were reviewed by the deputy chief medical examiner for Harris County, Dr. Dwayne Wolf.

Channel 2 Investigates is reviewing both reports for additional details and reaching out to family members for reaction.

Dennis Wayne Tuttle

The autopsy report shows Tuttle was shot in the head and neck, left shoulder, chest, left buttock, left thigh, left forearm, left hand, right wrist and had graze wounds on his right forearm.

Trauma from "minor blunt force injuries" was also found on his left ear, lacerations around his neck -- a pattern consistent with a necklace, abrasions on his left, upper abdomen and injuries to his extremities.

Under the heading "additional firearm finding," the report states a grey-black residue was found on Tuttle’s left index finger that "may represent soot deposition" that is "not clearly associated with any specific gunshot wound."

Rhogena Ann Nicholas

The autopsy report shows Nicholas was shot in the chest, right thigh, had a gunshot fragment in her right thigh and had gunshot fragment wounds to her right leg.

She also suffered "minor blunt force injuries" to the bridge of her nose, the right, lower side of her abdomen and right arm and left leg.

