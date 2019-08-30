News 2 Know: Watching Dorian, Simone Biles' brother arrested and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

It’s also the start of a three-day weekend for some of you. Labor Day is Monday, so expect government offices to be closed. You can also expect an increase in traffic this weekend as people head out to enjoy the unofficial end to summer.

There’s a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorm Friday. Otherwise, you can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the holiday weekend forecast details.

In the tropics, Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm and is still on track to slam into Florida as a Category 4 storm sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Simone Biles’ brother arrested in connection with Ohio triple homicide

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Georgia The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing multiple charges including murder, manslaughter and felony assault in connection with a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Getty Images A sign announces free sandbags distributed by the Seminole County government to its residents before Hurricane Dorian hits Florida in the upcoming days on Aug. 29, 2019, in Casselberry, Florida. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting…

Florida residents picked the shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations Thursday as an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Dorian threatened to broadside the state over Labor Day weekend.

Harding Street investigation and questions surrounding ‘probable cause’

KPRC2

It’s been nearly a week since Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced murder charges against former Houston Police Department narcotics Officer Gerald Goines and a charge of tampering with a government document against former Officer Steven Bryant.

Coast Guard seizes millions in cocaine

Copyright 2019 CNN Coast Guard officials say they have seized $38.5 million worth of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

On this day: In 1976, Tom Brokaw became the news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show.”

