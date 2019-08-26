More than 20 cats found abandoned in northwest Harris County home, constable says

HOUSTON - More than 20 cats were found abandoned Monday inside a northwest Harris County home.
The discovery was reported about 1 p.m. near Spring Place Drive and Emerald Park Drive.
According to a Facebook post by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, the renters moved out of the unit last week and left the cats behind with no food or water. At least one cat was found dead, according to the post. Some of them are just days old, according to the post.
The cats are being taken to the Houston SPCA for evaluation and treatment, according to the post.
An investigation is underway to determine if criminal charges will be filed, according to the post.
