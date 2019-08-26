Watch: Woman breaks into Botox spa using power tool

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land Police want help identifying a woman who broke into the Botox RN Medspa using a battery-powered grinding saw and then took off with a handful of creams in a Mercedes SUV.

Surveillance cameras the spa owner had installed only an hour or so before the break-in captured everything.

The backstory

Botox RN Medspa owner Alfonso Perez noticed cracks in one of the front windows last Thursday that suggested an attempted break-in, so Friday after work, he installed surveillance cameras.

The break-in

An hour or so later, the woman can be seen in surveillance recordings parking a Mercedes SUV in front of the spa and trying to remove plywood covering the window cracks using her hands.

Then the woman, wearing tights and a short-sleeve shirt, pulls what appears to be a battery-powered grinding saw from the SUV and cuts a hole in a different front window.

What was taken

The woman left laptops and other computers alone, Perez said. She also did not take any of the most expensive botox products.

Instead, the woman appears to have taken only a handful of less expensive creams.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes this woman, or her SUV, or has any information about this case, is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-6477.

