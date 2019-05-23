News 2 Know: Unrestrained girl killed in crash, man used multiple knives to kill woman and more

HOUSTON - Wednesday is almost over and we have two more work days before the holiday weekend.

Today is National Solitaire Day, so play the old card game, if you'd like to celebrate.

Tonight's Weather 🌩

Wednesday was breezy again, and while winds will die down a bit overnight, Thursday will be windy as well. This weekend, high pressure will cut the winds off and crank the heat up. Look for evening temps in the low 80s with an overnight low in the upper 70s. See Frank's forecast here.

Girl killed in crash

KPRC At least one person is dead after a car flew off the Easy Freeway and got wedged between two bridged in east Harris County.

A child was killed and her father was left in critical condition after their car flew off the East Freeway and landed upside down under two bridges in east Harris County, authorities said. Read more >

Independent autopsy results released

Courtesy of family members The family of a woman killed in Baytown by a police officer has hired an attorney and will be seeking justice for what they are calling a senseless killing.

The attorneys and the family of Pamela Turner, the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer earlier last week, released the results of an independent autopsy Wednesday morning. Read more >

Multiple knives used to kill woman

KPRC The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case.

The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case. Read more >

Wanna get away?

Brazos Bend State Park

Summer is just days away, and those airline tickets aren't getting any cheaper after Memorial Day. Read more >

Watt at it again

JJ Watt

A Harold Cryar Intermediate School student received an endorsement of a lifetime for a product few outside of his class knew about prior to Tuesday. Read more >

