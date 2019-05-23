News 2 Know: Unrestrained girl killed in crash, man used multiple knives to kill woman and more

HOUSTON - Wednesday is almost over and we have two more work days before the holiday weekend.
Today is National Solitaire Day, so play the old card game, if you'd like to celebrate.
Tonight's Weather 🌩
Wednesday was breezy again, and while winds will die down a bit overnight, Thursday will be windy as well. This weekend, high pressure will cut the winds off and crank the heat up. Look for evening temps in the low 80s with an overnight low in the upper 70s. See Frank's forecast here.
Girl killed in crash
Girl, 4, not restrained before deadly 18-wheeler crash, sheriff says
A child was killed and her father was left in critical condition after their car flew off the East Freeway and landed upside down under two bridges in east Harris County, authorities said. Read more >
Independent autopsy results released
Family's independent autopsy of woman fatally shot by Baytown officer released
The attorneys and the family of Pamela Turner, the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer earlier last week, released the results of an independent autopsy Wednesday morning. Read more >
Multiple knives used to kill woman
Man used multiple knives to fatally stab woman over 13 times, prosecutors say
The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case. Read more >
Wanna get away?
These are 10 kid-friendly day trips, weekend road trips you need to experience in Texas
Summer is just days away, and those airline tickets aren't getting any cheaper after Memorial Day. Read more >
Watt at it again
J.J. Watt endorses sixth grader's energy chips
A Harold Cryar Intermediate School student received an endorsement of a lifetime for a product few outside of his class knew about prior to Tuesday. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.