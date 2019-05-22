Family's independent autopsy of woman fatally shot by Baytown officer released

The family of a woman killed in Baytown by a police officer has hired an attorney and will be seeking justice for what they are calling a senseless killing.

BAYTOWN, Texas - The attorneys and the family of Pamela Turner, the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer earlier last week, released the results of an independent autopsy Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer on May 13 was attempting to arrest Turner on an outstanding warrant when they began to struggle.

Police said the officer used his Taser gun on Turner, but she was able to take the Taser away from the officer. Police said the officer then fired several times.

The police officer was identified as Juan Delacruz.

Video of the encounter showed Delacruz, who police said had prior dealings with Turner, fired at least five shots. Turner was hit multiple times, police said.

According to the independent autopsy, Turner was shot three times -- in her cheek, her chest and her abdomen. The latter two were fatal.

The autopsy confirmed that Turner was not pregnant, despite her yelling that at Delacruz during the struggle.

Turner's family said they are distraught and her death is unjustified.

"The amount of distance between the two -- there was no fear or danger or threat that my mom posed to this man, and he took her life," her daughter Chelsie Rubin said.

Family and friends of Turner said she had mental health issues.

Turner will be laid to rest Thursday at the Lilly Grove Baptist Church. Her eulogy will be delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

Delacruz has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

