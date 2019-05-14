Officer shoots, kills woman after struggle over taser at Baytown apartments, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Baytown.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday at The Brixton Apartments on Garth Road near Park Street.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area when he came across a woman, 44, who he recognized from prior dealings” and knew she had warrants out for her arrest.

The officer attempted to arrest the woman, but she resisted so the officer used a Taser, authorities said.

“During the course of the attempted arrest, the female began struggling with the officer, which forced the officer to deploy his Taser,” said Lt. Steve Dorris, with the Baytown Police Department. “That deployment was not effective, and the female was able to get the officer's Taser away from him. (She) actually tased the officer, which forced the officer to draw his duty weapon and fire multiple rounds at the suspect."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area saw the altercation happening and were able to get a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

“It's unfortunate that somebody takes a tragic incident like this and posts it on social media,” said Dorris. “It's extremely disrespectful for everybody involved, but that's the day and age we live in with social media.”

According to Dorris, the woman was a resident at the apartment complex.

Witnesses said the woman was “not a bad person” and she would “just walk around, smoke her cigarettes and walk her dogs.”

They said they have lived at the complex for five years and have never seen anything like what the shooting they witnessed.

Family members said the woman has two children, both in their 20s.

Witnesses said they heard the woman shout that she was pregnant. However, family members were not able to confirm that statement and police will not be able to confirm the claim until an autopsy is done.

According to authorities, the officer is an 11-year veteran.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.