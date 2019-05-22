Child killed after car flies off East Freeway, police say

At least one person is dead after a car flew off the Easy Freeway and got wedged between two bridged in east Harris County.

At least one person is dead after a car flew off the Easy Freeway and landed upside down under two bridges in east Harris County.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the East Freeway near Crosby Lynchburg Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet saying an 18-wheeler and a sedan were involved in the crash. Somehow the sedan went over a guardrail and landed below the freeway, Gonzales said.

Authorities said a four-year-old was killed in the crash.

Only one lane and the on-ramp are getting through as crews and investigators work to clear the scene.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the area.



