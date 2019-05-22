Man used multiple knives to fatally stab woman over 13 times, prosecutors say

The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case.

HOUSTON - The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case.

Marco Cobos, 19, was charged with capital murder after police said he forced his way into Etta Nugent’s home Sunday and stabbed her multiple times when she said she couldn’t help him with his broken-down truck.

Authorities said Cobos had been sleeping in a stolen Ford F-150 parked in front of Nugent’s house for at least two days.

Police said Cobos confessed to the crime and appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors released more details about the stabbing.

Prosecutors said Cobos confessed to forcing his way into Nugent’s home and stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

According to prosecutors, Nugent pleaded with Cobos for her life, but he did not listen.

When the first wound didn’t kill her, prosecutors said Cobos went to find more knives. While he was looking, Cobos heard Nugent trying to escape the home so he grabbed her in a bear hug, grabbed more knives and stabbed her multiple times.

Prosecutors said Nugent’s autopsy revealed she had more than 13 stab wounds.

After she died, prosecutors said Cobos took $560 from Nugent’s purse and the keys to her car and left to buy food and a new battery for the stolen F-150.

Prosecutors said Cobos then returned to the home and took some time to explore the house and eat food before taking three credit cards, which he used at a truck stop in Edna, Texas and to pay a cellphone bill.

During the investigation, police were able to locate the truck about a quarter mile from Nugent’s home.

A Honda Accord was parked behind the truck and police said they saw Cobos get out of the vehicle and walk toward Nugent’s home.

Officers said they found the keys to the Accord plus two other keys that work on the locks to Nugent’s home.

Cobos is being held at the Harris County Jail without bond. He is expected to be back in court Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.