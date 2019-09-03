News 2 Know: Simone Biles breaks silence on brother's arrest, Katy man survives mass shooting & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

We hope you had a great Labor Day weekend! Let's kick off the day with a look at this morning's top headlines.

Weather

We are starting the day off with comfortable temperatures but as the day progresses, temperatures will continue to climb. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Hurricane Dorian continues to weaken and has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm. The system is still stationary and has been sitting over the Bahamas for around 18 hours. Dorian is not expected to hit the Florida coastline, but the state will still get heavy rain and 7 or more feet of storm surge is still a threat. Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Simone Biles breaks silence after brother arrested in connection with triple homicide

Olympic gold medalist and Houstonian Simone Biles has broken her silence on her brother's arrest in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio.

Armed men threaten Popeyes' employees after running out of chicken sandwiches, police say

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A group of men pulled out a gun at Popeyes because it was out of chicken sandwiches, employees claim.

Katy man recalls being shot during West Texas mass shooting rampage

A Katy man was injured in a West Texas mass shooting on Aug., 31. 2019.

A Katy man is one of the several people who were injured in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area.

Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 3 storm

Copyright 2019 CNN Still of live satellite footage of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm ever to hit the Bahamas, which killed at least five people, destroyed houses and left countless residents homeless has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane.

Astros have impressive history of no-hitters and more could be on the way

Getty Images

I don’t know about you, but witnessing history in sports is pretty cool to watch. Sunday in Toronto through the magic of television, we saw just that as Justin Verlander did it again at the age of 36.

Texas ranked as 4th hardest-working state in America, WalletHub says

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Texans, it may be time for a little vacation.

On this day: In 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed between Great Britain and the U.S. This treaty ended the American Revolutionary War.

