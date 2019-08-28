Feds announce arrests in opioid investigation

Shutterstock via CNN

HOUSTON - Federal agents Wednesday announced a number of arrests as part of an opioid investigation.

Authorities said those arrested are members of an opioid drug diversion network. They include medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers, drug dealers and traffickers.

Authorities also announced a new task force aimed at combating illegal opioid distribution in the Rio Grande Valley region.

