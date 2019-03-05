News 2 Know: Teacher pay, Bombshells under fire again and more

It's Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras. This is the day when you're supposed to indulge and fatten up before you begin fasting for Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday.

On this day on in 1971, Led Zeppelin first played "Stairway to Heaven" live.

Today's Weather

The bone-chilling cold won't be going anywhere today. However, warmer temperatures aren't too far away. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Whether you are exploring a new city of looking to try something new, most foodies turn to Yelp for guidance on what places won’t disappoint. Read more >

Local News

KPRC A man is recovering after he was hit by a Houston Police Department vehicle.

Cypress Creek EMS has refunded $38,317.39 in property tax dollars following a Channel 2 Investigation. Read more >

A ride-sharing passenger was killed on March 1 after the vehicle in which he was riding was hit by a driver who police said may have had numerous shots of tequila at a Bombshells in southeast Houston and who also could have been drinking at Studio 80 on NASA Parkway. Read more >

Texas News

The Texas Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would provide $5,000 annual pay raises for full-time classroom teachers and librarians, at a cost of $4 billion over the next two years. Read more >

National News

Lashawn Wilson sat crammed between her 72-year-old mother, her son and her husband in the bathroom of her mom's home. Read more >

Don't feel overloaded

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, every year electric extension cords cause about 4,000 trips to hospital emergency rooms. Read more >

