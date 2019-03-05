Houston ranked No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas

HOUSTON - It's not hard to fathom that Houston was ranked No. 2 as one of the most stressed cities in Texas if you ever drove through its traffic.

BabylonHealth released its list after analyzing Twitter content to find out where people are most likely tweet about stress, anxiety and frustration. The company used a tool called TensiStrengh to estimate stress levels in these tweets based on a classification of words.

Texas was ranked No. 12 among the most stressed states.

San Antonio was ranked as the most stressed city in Texas, with 11.62 percent of its residents' publishing "stressed" tweets. The city of Houston follows in close second place with 11.60 percent of "stressed" tweets. See how the rest of the cities rank in Texas:

San Antonio - 11.62 percent Houston - 11.60 percent Corpus Christi - 11.52 percent Lubbock - 11.50 percent El Paso - 11.42 percent Laredo - 11.29 percent Fort Worth - 11.15 percent Garland - 11.15 percent Irving - 10.79 percent Dallas - 10.29 percent Austin - 10.20 percent Plano - 9.86 percent Arlington - 9.07 percent

