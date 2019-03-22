News 2 Know: Robbery spree at Baybrook Mall, Tyson recall and more

It's finally Friday. It's also National Puppy Day! We'd love to see pictures of your furry friend. You can share them with us via the Click2Pins app or by emailing share@click2houston.com.

On this day in 1765, the Stamp Act was passed levying the first direct British tax on American colonists.

Another spectacular day in the weather department, but you might need an umbrella during the weekend. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.



Houston police said three people were robbed within 40 minutes outside of Baybrook Mall last month. Read more >

Three Dickinson Independent School District schools were placed on lockout mode Thursday due to police activity in the area, according to officials. Read more >

KPRC A family and church are grieving the loss of a child after he was crushed to death by a table.

A man from El Paso who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Read more >

Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer were cleaning up after the devastating floods in Nebraska when they spotted a small black box in the distance. It just sat there, a dark contrast on a wet and muddy field. Read more >

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds (31,297 kilograms) of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal. Read more >

