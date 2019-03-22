Gerald Goines, officer at center of botched raid, files for retirement, attorney says

Officers walk down the street after a deadly shootout in southeast Houston on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police Officer Gerald Goines filed for retirement, according to his attorney.

In late February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg ordered the review of 1,400 cases connected to Goines.

Goines is accused of lying to obtain a search warrant that led to the Jan. 28 Harding Street raid that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

Houston police Officer Steven Bryant filed for his retirement in early March, a police source confirmed to KPRC at the time.

Bryant is also under investigation after the raid in southeast Houston’s Gloverdale neighborhood that ended with two people dead and five officers injured.

Bryant would still receive his retirement benefits once he retires. He has been with the department for 23 years.

KPRC2 first reported an affidavit which showed major flaws in the investigation that led to the deadly drug raid.

"Our duty is to see that justice is done in every case," Ogg said in a written statement at the time she ordered the reviews. "Although the criminal investigation of Officer Goines is ongoing, we have an immediate ethical obligation to notify defendants and their lawyers in Goines' other cases to give them an opportunity to independently review any potential defenses."

Channel 2 Investigates obtained the 288-page city of Houston personnel file for Goines.

His 34-year career is marked with numerous commendations and above average performance reviews, particularly once he started working as a narcotics officer, an assignment he had received by August 1993.

Goines' file also provides detail about some of the written reprimands he received over the years.

Channel 2 Investigates revealed Tuesday that a local lawyer had received paperwork in 2013 that indicated Goines had 10 sustained complaints.

In 1987, Goines was reprimanded for intimidating a member of the public while on the job.

"We need to go to the gym and straighten this out man to man," Goines said, according to the written reprimand.

In 2002, Goines was in trouble for keeping crack cocaine he’d purchased in a drug buy. The evidence was found unlogged in the toolbox of his city vehicle.

That particular problem persisted, because drugs were also found in Goines' city vehicle after the botched raid in January.

