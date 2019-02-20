1,400 cases tied to officer at center of deadly raid to be reviewed

Bullet holes are seen in the walls of a southeast Houston home Jan. 29, 2019, after a police raid that turned into a shootout the day before.

HOUSTON - Hundreds of cases connected to the officer at the center of an investigation of a raid-turned-shootout will be reviewed, officials announced Wednesday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said she has ordered the review of 1,400 cases connected to Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines. He is accused of lying to obtain a search warrant that led to the Jan. 28 Harding Street raid that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

Ogg said 27 of the cases that will be reviewed are active and lawyers involved in those cases have been notified.

“Our duty is to see that justice is done in every case,” Ogg said in a written statement. “Although the criminal investigation of Officer Goines is ongoing, we have an immediate ethical obligation to notify defendants and their lawyers in Goines' other cases to give them an opportunity to independently review any potential defenses."

Nicole DeBoarde, Goines' attorney, said her client welcome's the investigation.

“It’s exactly the thing we want them to do," DeBoarde said in a written statement. "We welcome inquiry into his work, background and his character. It’s the right thing for the district attorney to do.”

Goines, who Ogg said has been relieved of duty, remains hospitalized after being critically injured during the shootout.

Four other officers were also injured.

Editor's note: Prosecutors originally said 28 of the cases were active, but later corrected the number. The story reflects that correction.

