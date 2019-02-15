Channel 2 Investigates: Major questions raised about raid-turned-shootout after warrant reviewed

HOUSTON - The story from Houston Police Department narcotics officers surrounding a drug raid-turned-shootout that left five officers injured and two people dead doesn’t add up, according to a warrant reviewed by Channel 2 Investigates on Friday.

The warrant was requested by an HPD sergeant with the Special Investigations Unit regarding the controversial raid at 7815 Harding St. on Jan. 28.

In the legal documents obtained by Channel 2 Investigates, a sergeant stated that he along with his partner were unable to track down any confidential informants involved in a drug buy at the home of 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. Both were killed in the shooting that also resulted in the shooting of four HPD officers.

In the warrant, the sergeant went on to say Officer Gerald Goines of HPD’s Narcotics Division provided officers, including Lt. Marsha Todd, a high-ranking narcotics division supervisor, two different names of confidential informants. The warrant stated the two officers, “interviewed all of the confidential informants and all denied making a buy for Goines from the Harding Street residence, and ever purchasing narcotics from Nicholas or Tuttle.”

Channel 2 Investigates is still digging through the new records and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

