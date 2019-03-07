HPD officer to retire amid investigation in deadly botched raid, police source says

The house on Harding Street where two people were killed and four HPD officers were shot on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police Officer Steven Bryant filed to go into retirement, a police source confirmed to KPRC on Thursday.

Bryant is under investigation after a Jan. 28 raid at a home on Harding Street in southeast Houston’s Gloverdale neighborhood that ended with two people dead and five officers injured.

Bryant's last day is Friday, the source said. He would still recieve his retirement benefits once he retires.

He has been with the department for 23 years.

Nearly 800 of Bryant's cases are under review in addition to more than 1,400 cases tied to Officer Gerald Goines, who was relieved of duty last month.

“We have a duty to the people of Harris County to pursue justice in every instance, no matter how many cases this involves,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a previous statement. “We are going to thoroughly review each of these cases to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.