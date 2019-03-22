More shelter-in-place orders possible in Deer Park as pumping begins

Crews work to begin pumping material out of one of the tanks at the ITC facility in Deer Park, Texas, on March 22, 2019.

DEER PARK, Texas - The mayor of Deer Park said Friday that more shelter-in-place orders are possible as pumping begins at one of the tanks damaged by a massive fire at a chemical facility.

Alice Richardson, spokeswoman for Intercontinental Terminals Co., said the temperature of the tanks in the 15-tank farm at the corner of Independence Parkway and Tidal Road continues to drop.

Richardson said crews are now working to pump out the material remaining in the 80-7 tank, which could upset the foam blanket that is keeping vapors contained. If that happens, a release of volatile organic compounds is possible, Richardson said.

Brett Webber, another ITC representative, said that about 20,000 barrels of pygas remains in the tank and it could take up to 12 hours to complete the pumping operation.

“Sometimes being safe, being methodical takes a little longer,” Webber said.

Webber said the foam layer protecting the tank will be added to as pumping continues in an effort to prevent a benzene release similar to what prompted a shelter-in-place order Thursday for Deer Park.

Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. said that another shelter-in-place order is possible if there is another vapor release during the pumping. He said there is no scenario that has unfolded since the fire that would warrant an evacuation, but he said residents should follow their instincts.

“Everything that can be done to ensure public safety is being done,” Mouton said.

Adam Adams, the Environmental Protection Agency incident commander, said that the only time benzene was detected since monitoring began Sunday was on Thursday. He said those levels were between 1.5 and 1.8 parts per million.

Adams said that booms have been placed in multiple locations around the facility in an effort to contain any spill of fuel products.

Mouton said that tests are being conducted on the town’s water, but it takes several days to get the results of those tests.

