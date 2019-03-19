How to check air quality numbers

An aerial image of the ITC fire in Deer Park on March 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities claim to be releasing updated air quality numbers in the Houston area after the Deer Park ITC fire.

So how can you check air quality numbers? There are a couple of ways:

You can check daily air quality in Houston and surrounding areas by visiting Airnow.gov. The website has data and forecasts from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, including the air quality forecast, current conditions and maps of your area.

Harris County created a web page laying out the pollution control air monitoring for Deer Park. The map shows data collected from handheld monitors.

You can also download apps like AirVisual. This app gives you pollution alerts, helps you stay updated on air quality and shares current levels. Another air quality-tracking app is Plume Air Report.

