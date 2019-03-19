Deer Park ITC fire: Where is smoke plume headed?

HOUSTON - As the Deer Park ITC fire burns, the plume of smoke is moving through the Houston area.

Winds are shifting onshore and the change in wind direction will push the smoke plume north-northwest through Tuesday.

While most communities along the I-10 corridor saw the looming smoke plume Monday, many cities north of I-10 along Highway 290 over to the North Freeway will see the plume closer to their community Tuesday afternoon.

Calm northeast winds Tuesday morning are increasing to 10 to 15 mph Tuesday afternoon and shifting from the southeast. This will allow for mixing in the atmosphere.

Increased winds will improve air quality which has been sitting at a moderate level Tuesday morning.

Stronger winds aloft will also carry the smoke plume farther to the north-northwest toward Hill Country.

Although the smoke plume will be visible to more people Tuesday the plume will be rising in altitude from 3,000 feet above the ground Tuesday morning to 5,000-6,000 feet above the ground Tuesday afternoon.

