News 2 Know: Cold snap, Huntsville mourns and more

It's Monday, and it's also April Fools' Day. So, take everything with a grain of salt today, and be on the lookout for a whoopie cushion or two.

On this day in 1976, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of a house in Cupertino, California.

Today's Weather

Mother Nature gave us a bit of weather whiplash this weekend, but spring weather will return this week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

The Huntsville community mourns the loss of four young victims gone too soon. Their lives were cut short in a car crash in Bastrop County as the victims along with their mother were traveling to San Antonio to watch an older sibling perform with the Huntsville High School drill team at a national competition. Read more >

Local News

KPRC A woman carries a child after police say they were left behind in a vehicle after the man driving it fled from officers in northeast Houston on April 1, 2019.

A man ditched a car Monday with his family inside after leading officers on a chase through northeast Houston, police said. Read more >

Pet owners in Katy have a warning for others after they said their dog was abused at the hands of someone who was supposed to care for it. Read more >

Texas News

Texas Tech is heading to its first Final Four thanks to a kid from Italy who made the big shots and a defense that refuses to rest. Read more >

National News

CNN Video Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel David Rowland, the accused killer of a University of South Carolina student, wasn't in court Sunday, but that didn't stop the victim's mother from ripping into him in a statement to the judge. Read more >

Nipsey Hussle killed

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Nipsey Hussle died Sunday after a shooting in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned, according to a high-ranking law enforcement official with the Los Angeles Police Department.​​​​​​​ Read more >

