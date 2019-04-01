'It was very hard': Witness, family member recall victims in deadly Heights crash

HOUSTON - At the scene of a fatal crash Saturday, straddled along N. Shepherd Drive, there were shopping bags, groceries and a wheelchair that all belonged to 64-year-old Jesus Perez.

"It was very hard, you know, to see that," Renee Martinez said.

Martinez, a relative of Perez, can't stop thinking about what she saw.

Perez was wheelchair-bound and was headed to his bus stop Saturday night with groceries tied to his wheelchair as he crossed N. Shepherd.

"This area is dark. The traffic is constantly moving. It's a busy intersection and it's really fast traffic," Martinez said.

The traffic is why Lesha Adams, who is in her 50s, stopped to help Perez cross the street.

"Went to help the person get across the street, and they both were struck by a vehicle," a police official said.

Both Adams and Perez were struck and killed.

Houston police said the driver of the vehicle that struck them initially fled the scene but returned.

Adams' daughters, ages 11 and 13, were in their mother's vehicle.

"Daughters were in the back seat. They're the ones that jumped out and called 911," the police official said.

The grand jury will decide on if the driver suspected of hitting them will be charged.

