Houston priest accused of sexual abuse of minor, possibly fathering children

HOUSTON - A Houston priest, with ties to the same Conroe church in which a former priest is facing charges, is accused of sexual abusing minors.

Father Jesus Suarez, pastor at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church in Houston, was removed from public ministry, officials said.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston this weekend sent a letter to parishioners at churches where Suarez served, including St. Philip of Jesus and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

The letter said Suarez is accused of sexually abusing minors, and possibly fathered children, in Colombia before he came to the United States in 1994.

READ: Houston-area priests 'credibly accused' of sex abuse

St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church told KPRC2, "We are in shock."

The Archdiocese sent a statement to KPRC2 that read:

"The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has removed Father Jesus Suarez from public ministry while it investigates an allegation that he sexually abused minors, which may have resulted in the birth of children. The abuse allegedly occurred in Colombia, before he came to the United States in 1994.

"The Archdiocese was just recently made aware of this allegation and it has received no other allegations of sexual abuse of minors against him.

"A letter regarding this was read to parishioners at all churches in the Archdiocese where Father Suarez has previously served. Most recently, Fr. Suarez was serving as Pastor of St. Philip of Jesus Parish in Houston.

"The Houston Police Department has been notified of this allegation."

Suarez is the second priest accused of sex abuse with ties to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez, formerly of Sacred Heart, is accused of four counts of indecency with a child. The cases involved two victims and the abuse reportedly took place in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

MAP: Lists of Catholic priests in Texas 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse

Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Conroe Saturday posted the following on Facebook after it received the letter about Suarez from the Archdiocese:

"Dear Parishioners of Sacred Heart,

"I received news via email late yesterday that Fr. Jesus Suarez, currently pastor of St. Philip of Jesus in Houston, has been removed from active ministry due to allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor while serving in Colombia before coming to our archdiocese.

"Fr. Suarez served here in Conroe as Parochial Vicar and so I am to read the attached statement at all Masses this weekend. All prior assignment parishes and his present one are being advised so that if there was any sexual misconduct by him with minors in these parishes, those victims would contact civil authorities.

"Let us continue to pray for all survivors of sexual abuse, their families, and the purification of the Church.

Fr. Philip Wilhite, Pastor"

Dear Parishioners of Sacred Heart, I received news via email late yesterday that Fr. Jesus Suarez, currently pastor of... Posted by Sacred Heart Catholic Church Conroe on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.