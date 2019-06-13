News 2 Know: Deputies exposed to fentanyl, what to know about the narcotic and more

Good morning and happy Friday eve! Today is National Weed Your Garden Day.

While that may sound like a daunting task, why not just grab a cold one and celebrate the day by weeding your garden.

Weather

If you are going to take the opportunity to do some gardening, at least today won't be too hot. The morning will be pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures will settle into the low 90s for the afternoon. Check Britta's full forecast here.

Fentanyl exposure

KPRC Two deputies are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl at a hotel in north Harris County.

What is fentanyl?

Wikimedia Commons

Two Harris County deputies had to be hospitalized after being exposed to trace amounts of fentanyl while clearing multiple types of illegal narcotics and counterfeit money out of a hotel room in north Harris County.

Back in jail

KPRC An 18-year-old who was out on bond for a murder charge from last year is back behind bars after police said he accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy.

UH orders internal review

KPRC2

The University of Houston has ordered an internal review of policies and processes less than 24 hours after a KPRC2 report detailed a “punishment workout” that left a women’s soccer player in a hospital for nearly five days.

Facing espionage charges

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange

The United Kingdom has signed an extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who faces charges in the US under the Espionage Act.

On this day

Mario Tama/Getty Images

In 1966 the Miranda rights were established. The Supreme Court decided that all criminal suspects had to be read their rights before being interrogated following Miranda v. Arizona.

----------

