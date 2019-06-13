2 deputies exposed to fentanyl found in hotel room with counterfeit money

Two deputies are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl at a hotel in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday that the cleaning crew for an Extended Stay America on the North Sam Houston Parkway East near Northgreen Boulevard had discovered an illegal operation in one of the rooms.

Deputies said they entered the room and found all types of illegal narcotics along with counterfeit money and printers and devices to make more money.

The deputies collected the evidence and brought it out to their patrol vehicle, but once inside the vehicle, both deputies started feeling sick, light-headed and overheated, authorities said.

Authorities said the deputies administered Narcan nasal spray to each other, called EMS and were transported to a hospital.

A Hazmat team was contacted to check the air quality of the room and the patrol vehicle, and authorities said they found traces of fentanyl in both.

Three people who were trying to hide in another room were taken into custody and will need to be check and possibly decontaminated before being put into a patrol vehicle, deputies said.

Hazmat crews checked and released the cleaning crew and hotel staff who entered the room. The hotel did not have to be evacuated, authorities said.

The hospitalized deputies are expected to be OK.

