UH announces internal review following KPRC2 report on punishment workout forced on soccer team

HOUSTON - The University of Houston has ordered an internal review of policies and processes less than 24 hours after a KPRC2 report detailed a “punishment workout” that left a women’s soccer player in a hospital for nearly five days.

The university claims the KPRC2 report was the first time it heard “specific details” of the workout in question.

The punishment workout in question happened in February 2018.

The workout landed a player in the hospital with the potentially deadly medical condition rhabdomyolysis also known as rhabdo.

A player told Channel 2 Investigates the entire team was punished after two teammates were accused of taking food designated for the football team.

The university said that based on the findings of a joint internal review by two departments, "each investigative unit is directed to take swift action and make immediate recommendations to ensure the health and well-being of UH student-athletes."

Here is the full statement from the University of Houston:

“A media interview of a young woman purported to be a University of Houston student-athlete has brought to light specific details of an event involving the UH women’s soccer program that were previously unknown to the University. The University’s knowledge of this information has triggered a joint review by UH System Audit and UH Compliance of our compliance with processes and policies. Based on their respective findings, each investigative unit is directed to take swift action and make immediate recommendations to ensure the health and wellbeing of UH student-athletes. The University will reserve any further comment on this matter until the review is complete.”

On April 18, Channel 2 Investigates clearly detailed head coach Diego Bocanegra admitting that his program relied on “physical punishment” in an email provided by the university.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Dejuena Chizer raised no red flags, signing off on Bocanegra’s email from last November as telling him: "Diego, This is good. Thanks."

On Feb. 1, Channel 2 Investigates exposed more than a dozen members of the women’s soccer program sent to the emergency room and diagnosed with rhabdo following a strenuous workout.

