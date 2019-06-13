Homicide suspect back in jail after police say he shot child while out on bond

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old who was out on bond for a murder charge from last year is back behind bars after police said he accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy.

Ketrell Beasley, who just graduated high school and is expecting a child, was out on bond for two felony charges, including murder and evading arrest from 2018.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Beasley was handling an AK-47 around 12:45 p.m. June 5 at the Wesley Square Apartments located at 7402 Calhoun Road in southern Houston when the gun went off.

The bullet traveled into a second-floor apartment, went through a wall and a couch and hit the boy, who was sitting on the couch, in the back, authorities said.

Acevedo blamed the incident on the judge saying the bond was set too low and said the defendant’s criminal history needs to be taken into account when setting bonds.

“This suspect was actually out on bond, a $50,000 bond issued by a judge, which means he had to come up with $5,000 bail to get out,” Acevedo said. “(By) the grace of God, we don’t have a dead little boy.”

Beasley was arrested Wednesday and charged with deadly conduct - a 3rd-degree felony.

He appeared before a judge early Thursday morning, and this time the judge did not give Beasley a bond since he was already out on bond.

“Mr. Beasley, there are certain circumstances where the court can hold someone at no bond,” The judge said. “One of those circumstances is if you are out on bond for a felony case that has been indicted and pick up a new felony the charge the court can hold you at bond. I will hold you at no bond at this time.”

Beasley’s case is now headed to criminal court, where his attorney could make another request for bond.

