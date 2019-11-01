63-year-old teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

The 17-year-old reported 63-year-old Emma Neil Ogle to a staff member at Garinger High School in Charlotte on Thursday.

Police were notified and took Ogle into custody.

She bonded out of jail overnight.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials say she has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Ogle is a career and technical education health occupations teacher.

A court date has not yet been announced for her first appearance.



